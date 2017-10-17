Lesser number of protesting PUJ drivers on second day of transport strike

THE second day of the two-day transport strike began on Tuesday with a lesser number of public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers participating in the protest against the government’s plan to modernize PUJs.

But George San Mateo, president of the Pinagkaisahang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON), is hopeful that the number will increase during the day.

“Ineexpect namin na dadami pa ito mamaya, namamasada pa ‘yung ibang kasamahan namin para magkaroon ng kita sa umaga,” San Mateo told The Manila Times.

(We expect the number to increase later as some of our members are plying their routes so that they have earnings for the morning.)

The protesting drivers in Cubao, Quezon City were about 20, less than half of the number that struck in the same area on Monday.

Meanwhile, the protest also resumed in Baguio City, Cagayan Valley, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Calabarzon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, Surigao Del Norte, Butuan City, Cagayan De Oro City, Iligan City, and Bukidnon.

PISTON claimed on Monday that parts of Luzon were paralyzed “100%” on the first day of the strike.

Malacanang suspended government work and classes in all levels in public and private schools late Monday night in anticipation of the nationwide protest. GLEE JALEA






















