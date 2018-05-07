Lessons from the Deloitte City Mobility Index

For all the divisiveness plaguing our country right now, there is one thing a majority of, if not all, Filipinos can agree on: commuting in Metro Manila is no walk in the park. That local media has a running story on the number of times in a month a major train system breaks down is just one evidence of the unpredictability and inconvenience confronting commuters on a daily basis.

Another point we can all agree on is that something needs to be done about this untenable situation, and not just because of the hassle it causes citizens. In a 2014 report, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) estimated that the Philippines loses P2.4 billion daily due to Metro Manila traffic. That figure is now pegged at P3.5 billion, with traffic costs also rising in other urban areas, such as Bulacan and Cavite.

There is a solution to this problem and we don’t even have to reinvent the wheel because cities around the world are already providing a wealth of best practices that we can learn from. This is one of the things Deloitte set out to do – find out what successful cities are doing right in terms of mobility – when it developed the Deloitte City Mobility Index (DCMI), an assessment of major urban centers based on the health of their mobility network and their readiness to embrace the future of transportation.

In measuring urban mobility performance, Deloitte noted three key themes that are essential to the development of a transportation system in a truly smart, liveable, economically vibrant city:

Performance and resilience. Urban mobility should be efficient. Public transportation should leave and arrive on schedule and there should be adequate supply to handle the changing flow of commuters. Roads and other infrastructure should be well-maintained and multiple, integrated modes of transportation should be available to commuters.

Vision and leadership. Creating a high-performing and resilient mobility system requires innovation, coordination among all stakeholders, and a clear direction. A city’s leaders have to be deliberate and forward-thinking regarding future – not just present – mobility needs.

Service and inclusion.Urban mobility should be accessible to all residents. Public transit options should be affordable and there should be user-friendly ways to access a variety of transportation modes.

Currently, analyses and interactive data are available for 18 cities included in the DCMI (you can access it here: https://www2.deloitte.com/insights/us/en/focus/future-of-mobility/deloitte-urban-mobility-index-for-cities.html#interactive), with more cities to be added moving forward. I, for one, hope Metro Manila finds its way to this index soon, but in the meantime, data on these 18 cities can already begin pointing us in the right direction.

One of the key lessons Deloitte’s researchers learned is that while history plays a role in shaping the mobility landscape, it doesn’t have to determine the rest of the story. Many of the cities included in the index are centuries old and at one point struggled with a transportation system that was the result of choices made by various political leaders but was no longer able to service the city’s needs. City leaders overcame the challenge by turning to innovative approaches.

Transportation authorities in Paris, for example, promoted bikesharing and electronic carsharing schemes to improve mobility and combat pollution and congestion. Now, the city has the largest bikeshare system in the world outside of China and has set a goal of halving the number of private cars in the city center. Paris emerged as a global leader in terms of environmental sustainability in the DCMI.

Another insight that can be gleaned from the index is that integration is key. Some cities with large geographic areas have efficient transportation systems within city limits but do not perform as well in the larger exo-urban areas due to lack of integration. Deloitte’s researchers found that having multiple regulatory authorities inhibits an efficient and integrated transportation system. This, along with having multiple service providers, can also result in a lower ability or willingness to explore innovative solutions, such as smart parking and ticketing, integrated payments and electric vehicle infrastructure. Integration is so important that Deloitte argues it may be a better investment, compared with building new infrastructure.

Finally, there’s the issue of private cars. Deloitte found that cars are often the fallback option when the first mile/last mile problem is unsolved. Think of it in the Philippine context: If a commuter’s path to the MRT is inconvenient or maybe even unsafe, then that commuter is likely to just use her private vehicle for the entire length of her journey. In finding solutions to mobility issues, transportation authorities should not overlook the beginning and end of commuters’ journeys. Convenient and affordable options – such as bicycle-sharing, dynamic shuttles – that are integrated with the rest of the public transport system are needed to reduce reliance on personally owned vehicles.

Mobility plays a big part in a city’s economic prosperity, and given the speed of change and technological trends in the transportation ecosystem, there’s no reason why Filipinos can’t have a better commuting experience, particularly in our major cities. Our transport authorities would do well to look at how other major cities are successfully reshaping their mobility network and preparing it for a smarter, more high-tech future, for the sake of our economic success and collective sanity.

The author is an Audit & Assurance partner at Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd. – a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.