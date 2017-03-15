Let beautiful skin ‘Emerge’

These days, a healthy, glowing, perhaps even radiant skin is considered a must for many people, regardless where they work or the kind of lifestyle they enjoy. The overall sense of happiness and fulfillment from the unblemished appearance connotes confidence and professionalism that cannot help but positively touch the lives of their friends, colleagues, and loved ones as well. It projects a freedom from illness and the stress that comes with the struggles of making a living in the perpetually busy city.

Triggers in the environment and one’s lifestyle can affect skin health. Failure to address these skin conditions at the right time for earlier diagnosis can also worsen them. For example, if unattended, acne can leave scars on the face and body that are difficult to remove. Excessive and unregulated exposure to the sun can also trigger skin conditions like melasma. The natural aging process can leave fine lines and wrinkles that may become an almost permanent mixture on the face over time. The same thing happens to a mother’s stretch marks if she leaves them unattended for a significant period of time.

A new machine from Israel has just been launched in the Philippines, which claims to address these previously untreatable skin conditions. Acquired by Filipino company SvelT’i Health and Beauty Centre along Timog, Quezon City, “the cutting-edge, patient-friendly solution” to melasma, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as pimple marks and stretch marks is called Emerge.

Emerge is a non-invasive, non-surgical approach that uses laser technology to do lasting work under the affected layers of the skin. Emerge is more effective than most skin treatments because it addresses the skin problems at their roots.

Dermatologist Lalaine Salazar, medical director of SvelT’i explained to The Manila Times during the machine’s unveiling, “The healing that Emerge provides lasts longer because it focuses on the affected parts of the skin which lie a few layers below the epidermis or the surface. Fractional skin resurfacing with Palomar uses laser energy microbeams to create new layers of skin on the affected area that extends through the epidermis into the dermis. The body’s natural healing process allows new, healthy tissue to replace the areas of affected tissue, resulting in healthier, younger-looking skin.”

She continued, “Emerge triggers the production of collagen under the skin of the affected area such as a scar on the cheek, a wrinkle on the forehead, or a stretch mark on the stomach. Collagen is the body’s natural substance that rejuvenates and softens the skin and makes it look young.”

Emerge is therefore recommended for people who are suffering from deep-pitted scars resulting from previous severe acne condition. It also addresses the concerns of patients with wrinkles as it arrests the development of these aging symptoms even before they start; it also reduces the ones that have already gathered almost as a mass on the affected area.

“There is minimal to no downtime,” enthused Salazar. “Each session is conducted for only 30 minutes. The patient can go home, shop in the mall, or return to work. They can resume their activities without any inconvenience.”

Prior to the treatment, a consultation with each patient is conducted to determine how Emerge can be best applied to respond to their unique needs.

“Our solutions are customized,” Salazar elaborated. “Each patient has their own unique medical history which can explain how they acquired such conditions. Our application of Emerge is designed to bring out the best possible result for the patient while taking into consideration their lifestyle and work activity.”

A Medical graduate from the Far Eastern University, as well as a Diplomate of the American Academy of Aesthetics Medicine, fellow of the Philippine Academy of Aesthetics and Age Management Medicine, Inc., and member of the Philippine Association of Primary Skin Health Physicians, Inc., Salazar told The Manila Times that she is very meticulous in choosing the machines to include in the clinic’s menu of treatments.

“As you know, there are many machines now available that promise amazing changes, but often leave patients disappointed,” she acknowledged. “I travel constantly and attend workshops in Thailand, Singapore, and other countries to learn about the most effective ones, and Emerge is one of those truly effective machines because after just one treatment, you can see results.”

She was quick to add, however “Commitment on the part of the patients is needed until the desired long-term result is achieved. If they only come once, then a lasting effect will be impossible to achieve.”