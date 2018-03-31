Let de Lima lawyer work for her release, IPU told

It is regrettable that a global organization like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) would intervene with the judicial system of the Philippines, according to Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd.

“It’s unfortunate that the IPU doesn’t understand the Philippine Constitution. That’s their problem not ours,” Pimentel said in a text message to The Manila Times on Friday.

He was responding to a March 28 resolution adopted by the IPU calling for immediate release of detained Sen. Leila de Lima and end the legal proceedings against her unless there is serious evidence against the senator.

The international organization of parliaments also took the Senate to task to ensure de Lima’s participation in its deliberations and to speak out when she and other senators face reprisal for their work.

The IPU expressed regret too over the alleged inability of the Senate to take a firm stance in favor of de lima’s direct participation in the Senate’s most important work and hopes that that the Senate leadership will be able to finally able to act in solidarity with its colleague.

Pimentel noted that the Philippines has different rules on members of Congress who are facing criminal offense unlike in some countries where members of their parliament have immunity from arrest that only parliament can waive.

It was clear, he said, that the IPU does not understand that the Philippines has different rules in treating members of the legislature accused of a crime.

“If they [IPU] insist that we observe their rules, then they are insulting us and not respecting our sovereignty to determine our own rules,” Pimentel said.

“Our basic rules can be found in our Constitution,” he said.

The Senate president said de Lima has her team of seasoned and well-known lawyers who should be working for her release and the opportunity for her to attend Senate sessions.

“Remember that she is facing drug charges. Keep the Senate out of the drug or corruption cases of its current or former members,” he added.

De lima, a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City for her alleged involvement in the illegal-drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prisons when she was still the Justice secretary.

The Geneva-based IPU, in its resolution, said it would send observers to monitor “respect for fair trial standards” in case the criminal charges against her move forward.