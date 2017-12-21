Let the economy fire up its growth engines for 2018

Optimism about the Philippine economy toward 2018 seems to be growing among economic analysts and the business community as the year-end approaches. The emerging and developing market narrative continues to propel the Philippines forward and upward in the global quest for growth.

While the US, Europe and Japan economies gain some steam after the big slowdown in recent years, the Philippines, along with other small economies continue to charge ahead.

“The simultaneous recovery in major advanced economies and in developing economies is boosting global trade. For the Philippines, it means stronger import demand from the country’s main trading partners, such as the United States, Japan, and Europe,” Birgit Hansl, World Bank lead economist for the Philippines, said in a statement issued last Friday.

A number of banks have revised their growth outlook for the Philippine economy upward for this year and at least two of them raised their forecasts for 2018 since they learned that gross domestic product (GDP) posted a forecast-beating 6.9 percent expansion for the third quarter of this year.

This week alone, global bank HSBC raised its estimate of growth in Philippine GDP to 6.7 percent for both full-year 2017 and forecast for 2018 percent from a previous projection of 6.5 percent for both periods.

Although that still looks slower than the 2016 economic growth rate of 6.9 percent, it indicates that the slackening seen in the early half of 2017 has been overcome by increased consumption and spending in the latter half of the year.

HSBC said in a report released on Monday, “The Philippines remains on solid ground as one of Asia’s growth leaders, and it will likely stay in that position in 2018 as well.”

“The composition of this growth suggests that the country is firing on all cylinders, with all expenditure components contributing positively for the first time since 2014,” it said, referring to the third-quarter GDP performance.

The Manila-based Asian Development Bank has given a more pronounced upward revision of its economic growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.8 percent for 2018 from a previous forecast of 6.7 percent.

A few other banks, both local and foreign, share this positive perception of the Philippine economy, and they, needless to say, base their forecasts on assumptions of empirical economic, finance, commerce and corporate data gathered by experts in research and analysis.

At least for this year, these banks almost by consensus have raised their expectations of growth to 6.7 percent from their previous forecast range of 6.4 percent to 6.6 percent. Apart from HSBC, these banks include ING Bank Manila, IHS Markit and Singapore-based DBS.

The World Bank itself is among those who believe that 6.7 percent is a more likely outcome of all that economic activity in the country that occurred this entire year, than the 6.6 percent rate it earlier predicted.

In June this year, the World Bank was even more positive about the Philippines, seeing it as the 10th fastest-growing economy globally, with annual growth projected to be at 6.9 percent in 2017 and 2018 in its Global Economic Prospects report.

But such assumptions hinged on the amount of spending on public infrastructure released into the general economy, and not seeing enough of that during the time as the Duterte administration shifted away from the Public-Private Partnership mode to the government-driven “Build, Build, Build,” the bank scaled back the forecast to 6.6 percent for both years.

As the third-quarter growth rebounded to an unexpected 6.9 percent, however, the World Bank regained some of that optimism to raise the forecast slightly to 6.7 percent. The institution recovered some of that optimism enough to also talk about a potential push beyond 6.7 percent in 2018 “if investment growth accelerates further, along with increased spending in public infrastructure.”

After getting over the humps of underspending, the Philippine economy has gained what looks like unstoppable momentum at this point. Let us not derail that upward speed by disturbing the peace and stability in the country by allowing terror, crime and hostility to grow unchecked. Instead, free up the economy to let it gather more velocity with policy support for incentives for bigger investment, exports, consumption and infrastructure spending.