Let science do its job

THERE is a palpable anti-science sentiment going around triggered by the Dengvaxia controversy.

There is a problem when an overwhelming number of people would consider as false information, even calling it fake news, a scientific claim. It is just as worse when they would believe as factual truth one that is not even established as such using scientific evidence.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in an advisory issued in December 2017, cited results of epidemiological studies where the five-year risk of severe dengue for people who were vaccinated with Dengvaxia but have not been infected by the dengue virus was in fact lesser than that of those who had been infected but had not been vaccinated. For every 1,000 vaccinated sero-negative persons, there are only four who are projected to get severe dengue. The figure is slightly higher at 4.8 for every 1,000 unvaccinated sero-positive persons.

Yet, an overwhelming number of people would dismiss this claim.

It is an established fact that one can only get dengue from the bite of a mosquito that carries the virus. In fact, it is not even certain that one who is bitten will automatically fall ill from the disease, considering that some persons’ natural resistance may be able to ward off the virus.

But many derisively attacked Noynoy Aquino for stating that mosquitoes cause dengue. People’s dislike of him overcame the scientific basis of his statement.

Mass hysteria has been whipped up about a much deadlier disease than what dengue, complicated by Dengvaxia, could inflict. Triggered by statements of public officials, and further enabled by social media influencers, people have readily concluded that any death by a person vaccinated with Dengvaxia is certainly caused by it, as if there are no other kinds of illnesses that could cause the death of any one of those 800,000 vaccinated with it.

The readiness to conclude is even strengthened when autopsies reveal internal bleeding of organs and which people quickly, and conclusively, attribute to dengue, and hence to Dengvaxia. This is despite the fact, as supported by many medical studies, that internal bleeding can be caused by other diseases such as sepsis due to severe systemic infection and lupus erythematosus.

In fact, some people even go to the extent of concluding that even the deaths of persons who were vaccinated by Dengvaxia but did not exhibit dengue-related symptoms are caused by it. In Cebu province, for example, the four recorded deaths of children vaccinated with Dengvaxia were not due to dengue. One died from tuberculosis-meningitis, another from aplastic anemia, and two from heart-related illnesses.

This is not to say that these deaths may not have been caused by Dengvaxia. But certainly, it is also wrong to definitively conclude that it was the vaccine that caused them.

What is needed is a serious scientific evaluation not only of their clinical records, but also their tissue samples. It is in this regard that science must be allowed to perform its task to ascertain the truth, and to establish unassailable causality.

Unfortunately, the Dengvaxia controversy has taken a life of its own beyond the ascertainment of legal and administrative culpability of persons who did not practice due diligence in procuring the vaccine, in violation not only of the prescribed precautions provided by science, but also of the procedural requirements for procurement and the legal use of government savings.

The Dengvaxia controversy has been used as a battering ram to advance the personal agenda of some people. In the process, science suffers. And in the end, it is even possible that the quest to make Sanofi-Pasteur, Janette Garin and other officials at the Department of Health (DoH), Butch Abad, and even Noynoy Aquino, accountable may be compromised simply because doubts can easily be raised by them against any claim of causality between the vaccine and the deaths.

While legal precedents tend to weigh in favor of the proximity doctrine, which was the one that was also upheld by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) when it ruled that a hepatitis B vaccine caused multiple sclerosis in one person, many scientists fear that that legal judgment may in fact lead to the blaming of vaccines without scientific proof. In fact, the ECJ’s decision is not even conclusive, as legal analysts point out that it does not clearly state that a plaintiff can already claim liability due to an adverse effect after being vaccinated. What the EJC ruled is that a plaintiff can use circumstantial evidence as basis only when scientific evidence is inconclusive. The ECJ further ruled that the burden of proof of presenting a preponderance of evidence, and not just circumstantial evidence, rests with the plaintiff. In fact, the European court did not even contradict a finding by the lower Paris court which found that the plaintiff in the case failed to prove causation.

In the end, in order to ascertain proof that is unassailable by any court of law, we have to use science.

After all, law operates on legal precedents that acquire the character of jurisprudence. But jurisprudence applies only to particular jurisdictions. Furthermore, decisions of lower courts are appealable to the Supreme Court, where facts are established through a mere majority vote. This can then be reversed again by another majority vote, and not necessarily through unanimous consent.

Science operates differently. Scientific precedents take the character of prevailing scientific paradigms that are established not by the mere authority of a single individual or a majority vote of an august body, but as a product of an evolving general and universal consensus among scientists doing research on a particular field all over the world. Once firmly established, it can only be changed when there is overwhelming evidence to the contrary, and as consensually upheld by all experts in the discipline.

Instead of demonizing science, it should be deployed to shed light on the Dengvaxia controversy. It is expected that politicians, political operators, and persons with political ambitions may undermine it for their own personal ends. But people who are true bearers of information should defer to science, instead of diminishing its potential to help uncover the truth from the pile of lies and fear-mongering.