“Let the President fire me.”

This was the response of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon when asked whether he would resign over the imbroglio at the Bureau of Customs involving the alleged entry of P6.4 billion worth of “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

”I am a soldier. And as a soldier, I follow orders. Let the President [Rodrigo Duterte] fire me,” said Faeldon at the House of Representatives investigating the controversy on Tuesday.