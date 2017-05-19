Letran, San Beda score wins in Fr. Martin Cup

The Letran Knights and the San Beda Alabang Red Cubs held off separate foes in the ongoing 23rd Fr. Martin Cup Summer Basketball tournament.

Kier Quinto made only five points but his timely baskets lifted the Knights to a 76-75 triumph over the AMA University Titans at the St. Placid gymnasium inside the San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

The Alabang Red Cubs posted back-to-back wins, first with a 75-68 beating of St. Patrick School in the junior division. Then, they pulled off a 76-48 victory over Paco Citizens Academy Foundation.

Quinto notched two charities in the last 9.9 seconds, sending the Knights to their fourth win in five games in this cagefest supported by Armor On Sportswear.

The Knights, led by Rey Nambatac and Jerrick Balanza with 16 points, moved in contention for a quarterfinals seat in Group A.

William Zuno tallied 23 points for the Alabang Red Cubs in their clash with St. Patrick while Marlon Mahilum posted 20 points in their encounter with PCAF.

In other games, the National University Bulldogs won by default over Manuel L. Quezon University for its third win in Group B of the senior division while AMA prevailed over Diliman College, 80-75.

Philippine Merchant Marine School won over Rich Golden Montessori School, 79-73, while La Salle Greenhills turned back Lyceum, 98-55, in the junior division.

In the women’s action, Far Eastern University defeated College of St. Benilde, 83-28, to improve their win-loss record to 2-2, while La Salle outplayed Enderun College, 53-39.

NU stopped University of Santo Tomas, 60-47, to post win no. 2.