Letran secures semis berth in NCAA juniors football

Colegio de San Juan de Letran secured a semifinals slot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Juniors Football Tournament after demolishing University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 8-0, at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Thursday.

The Squires scored a lopsided victory over this year’s host and clinch a Final Four ticket with a game to spare.

Letran scored the opening goal courtesy of Aseel Ahmad in the first minute of the match.

The Squires managed to hold on to a slim lead at the half until Ahmad scored another strike in the 56th minute.

The young Letran booters displayed their superiority in the last stretch of the game by converting six more goals.

Mark Unabia extended his team’s lead to 3-0 in the 63rd minute while Nikko Palacio and Agustin Roa also contributed one goal each in the 74th and 77th minutes, respectively.

Roa completed his brace performance with another goal in the 78th minute while Palacio posted his second marker in the 81st minute.

John Villasenor scored a breakaway strike in the 83rd minute to seal Letran’s resounding win.

According to Letran head coach Xarex Velasquez, he is pleased that they accomplished the goal of entering the next round of games.

“We are already on target of achieving our goal of finishing in the Top Four of the tournament,” he said in Filipino

“I am pleased but at the same time not satisfied. Pleased because we had a lot of goal but we still had problems when it comes to the complacency of the boys.”

Letran will face Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in their final game in the elimination round at 1 p.m. today before formally entering the next phase of the tilt.

In the other games, Lyceum of the Philippines University escaped the EAC Brigadiers, 1-0, while the match between San Beda College and Arellano University ended in a 1-1 draw.