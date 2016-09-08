Letran stretches winning streak to 7

The Colegio de San Juan de Letran (CSJL) Knights remained undefeated in seven games after beating Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) on Wednesday in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s badminton tournament at the Rizal Badminton Hall in Malate, Manila.

Nep Pineda and Leo Orsolino defeated Abraham Medenilla, 21-15, 21-15, and Karl Villas, 21-15, 21-13, respectively, Mark Sabarre and Nat Pineda completed the sweep for Letran as they survived Dave Dueves and Emmanuel Chua, 22-20, 16-21, 21-14, in doubles.

“I hope I can bring the winning tradition to Letran,” said Former National University (NU) badminton coach Jojo Mance. The veteran coach, in four years, brought three titles to the NU Bulldogs’ den in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s badminton tournament,

The Knights will face the defending champions De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB) Blazers, currently ranked third in the standings, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the same venue.

Should the CSB Blazers win against the Letran Knights, they will snatch the top spot at the end of the eliminations.

In the women’s division, the CSB Lady Blazers outsmarted Lyceum of the Philippines University Lady Pirates, 2-1.

Glyvette Etis scored a come-from-behind victory over Nazareh Cuilao, 10-21, 21-19, 21-12

The CSB duo of Geilyn Ocuda and Grezel Alcuitas cruised past Joberlyn Banaag and Girlie Cordero, 21-9, 21-11, while Lady Pirate Joy Tubongbahua thumped Faye Manalansan, 22-20, 21-15, to secure the lone victory for LPU.

AU Lady Chiefs Kim Regonlos, Teresa Canon, and the duo of Yelgy Adoyogan and Denisse Estrella beat their respective foes from the Mapua Institute of Technology (MIT) to notch their sixth straight victory.

The Lady Blazers and the Lady Chiefs will collide for the top spot on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.