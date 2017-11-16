Lung Hin, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila welcomes diners as the chefs of Lung Hin, led by guest culinary maestro Billy Cheong, fire up the kitchen. Discover a true, traditional Hong Kong staple with the premium roast goose dish by Chef Cheong, which will be featured on the menu until November 21. Born in Macau to a family of connoisseurs, Chef Cheong received his early training from his grandfather, who founded the enclave’s Lin Heung Chinese Bakery, and aunt, Cheong Lai Mui, chief chef of the wife of the first president of the Republic of China.

For reservations at Lung Hin, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, call +63 2 720 777.