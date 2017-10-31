Let’s get it on!

MUCH attention has been given to the war on illegal drugs. And it has framed this administration negatively throughout its first 16 months in office. Talk is going around too that the Marawi siege was a Central Intelligence Agency operation. If indeed it was, then we have the first botched attempt in history because Duterte remains in power.

In Marawi, we saw huge resources introduced into the local economy and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has not even reported where the money came from. The defense department claims it came from IS but the paper trail has not been presented to the public. There is also the huge stack of bills that the AFP found in one of the houses together with checks issued by government banks. Some are saying these were from the IRA, others claim these were from elections 2016, while others point to rediscounting activities by some enterprising local public officials. As well as the supply of funds, there were also the supplies of armaments, food, communication devices and vehicles.

PRRD is given the rare chance to build Marawi. Hopefully, it will be different from the rebuilding efforts in the cities of Tacloban and Zamboanga. The temporary shelters are decent, clean and safe. But they can only accommodate almost 2,000 households of the approximately 78,000 displaced families. The issues on land ownership and cultural nuances are aplenty but so many are willing to help, domestically and internationally. We hope to see an all-stakeholders plan in place by the first quarter of 2018. Maranaos are traders. The sooner the markets are up and economic activities sustained, the better for the residents. And the Maranaos will probably take good care of their communities, more so the communities around Lake Lanao which have been target areas for recruitment. As has been said time and time again, the best weapon against terrorists and insurgents is infra development. The Duterte government must ensure that the infra projects are not ghost projects, which often was the case before.

The war against illegal drugs need to be complemented by the war against poverty. Those are twin approaches that complement each other. The battle should not only focus on public order but the overarching theme of public safety. Launch a national program on public safety and get the communities to join it so the force multiplier is not armed but nurturing. Build the communities. Good infra, lighting and active barangays make communities better.

Yes, the model of Davao can be replicated but Metro Manila is a different class by itself. Opportunities in areas outside of the metropolis need to be enhanced so suburbanization becomes a reality instead of urbanization. By building the provinces outside of highly urbanized cities, we can have balanced development. The Duterte administration should now launch its inclusive growth strategy.

From the war against illegal drugs to #BuildBuildBuild, inclusive growth should be defined and rolled out. What would be the long-term program from CCT? A suggestion, from China’s development thrust at the start of its reengineering, is for the national government to provide the rice and the local government the entree. Then there is the school of thought in favor of basic income. “Basic income—also called basic income guarantee, citizen’s income, unconditional basic income, universal basic income—is a form of social security in which all citizens or residents of a country receive a regular, unconditional sum of money, either from a government or some other public institution, independent of any other income.” That gives the Filipino the wherewithal to focus on entrepreneurial skills in order to develop and capacitate himself for small- or medium-scale business.

As PDEA refocuses on the war against illegal drugs and the infrastructure cluster speeds up the building of infra, the Cabinet cluster on poverty alleviation and social welfare will now have to focus on the war against poverty. What is the plan? How do we cut 2 percent annually from the 26 percent poverty incidence in order to reach 15 percent by the end of 2022? “Inclusive growth is economic growth that creates opportunity for all segments of the population and distributes the dividends of increased prosperity, both in monetary and non-monetary terms, fairly across society.”

In many countries, “people have not seen their incomes rise for years. The gap between rich and poor has widened, with those at the top capturing the ‘lion’s share’ of growth. Rising inequality in earnings and in wealth is a major concern, but money is just one aspect of people’s well-being. In just about every area, whether it be education, life expectancy, or employment prospects, success is determined by socio-economic status, wealth and assets, sex, age or the places where people live.” Thus, Duterte’s inclusive growth plan should be multidimensional, going beyond income, and that the proceeds of economic growth must be shared. Sharing proceeds of growth has not been our tradition. How would Duterte do it?

There is so much money for wars but not much money for food to fight poverty, very little money for shelter and if there is, the houses are proof of greed and corruption. Indeed, “war on nations changes maps. War on poverty maps change.” What’s our choice?