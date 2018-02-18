Let’s Make Parables of Trees

Turn a leaf and scour for a surprise.
Perhaps, find a caterpillar there, gorging
on its greenness. Graceful, luminous.
Because isn’t that what our mothers
tell us? That life is what we make it?
Rival the valiant caterpillar that makes
leaf its sustenance. Pleads for revision.
Then wills itself into a winged bud. Not
for the thrill of colors, but the deliverance
of flight. We ought to make parables
that exude light. Or vessels through
which spirits pass. Breeze, rainwater,
the brown translucency of honey. Snap
a twig and traverse the slow channeling
of day into fire. Turn shriveled branches
into roof. Challenge a trunk to a game
of standing ground. Win or lose, it’ll make
our mothers beam and our fathers sigh
with relief. Finally, climb a bough or let
our feet take root in the ground. Doesn’t
matter now. The inevitable begins. By then,
we shall have willed ourselves into trees.
