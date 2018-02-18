Let’s Make Parables of Trees

Turn a leaf and scour for a surprise.

Perhaps, find a caterpillar there, gorging

on its greenness. Graceful, luminous.

Because isn’t that what our mothers

tell us? That life is what we make it?

Rival the valiant caterpillar that makes

leaf its sustenance. Pleads for revision.

Then wills itself into a winged bud. Not

for the thrill of colors, but the deliverance

of flight. We ought to make parables

that exude light. Or vessels through

which spirits pass. Breeze, rainwater,

the brown translucency of honey. Snap

a twig and traverse the slow channeling

of day into fire. Turn shriveled branches

into roof. Challenge a trunk to a game

of standing ground. Win or lose, it’ll make

our mothers beam and our fathers sigh

with relief. Finally, climb a bough or let

our feet take root in the ground. Doesn’t

matter now. The inevitable begins. By then,

we shall have willed ourselves into trees.