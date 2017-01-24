Let’s all resign, Duterte dares bishops

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday slammed Catholic bishops who are critical of his administration and dared them to resign with him “as we are all sinners.”

Speaking before the families of the slain police troopers in Malacañang, Duterte said he and the bishops have the same sins, but added that he’s not corrupt like them.

“Hamunin ko kayong lahat bishops conference, mag-resign tayo [I dare you all, let us resign together],” Duterte said, referring to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Duterte said he will drop his resignation letter on bended knees in front of Jose Rizal’s statue at Rizl Park on Wednesday, January 25.

“Sabay-sabay, okay? Resign. Ako’ng una. I will deliver my letter of resignation… Kung sabihin ninyo nagsinungaling ako at wala kayong karapatang mag-mura, mag-resign ako. Walang problema. Pero kapag ito, nabasa niyo ito, sabihin ko sa mga bishop, marami kayo e, ‘Pareho man pala ang baho natin – babae, ganon. Pero kayo, corruption. Wala ako sa pera. Sa babae lang. Medyo limitado yung akin (If you believe that I am a liar and I don’t have the right to cuss, I will resign. But we have the same weakness – women. But you, it’s corruption. Mine is only women),'” he said.

The President cited Novaliches Bishop Emeritus Teodoro Bacani, whom he said had two wives.

Bacani, in a speech at the World Apostolic Congress on Mercy, had criticized the rising death toll in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, calling the police force a “bringer of death.” CATHERINE S. VALENTE