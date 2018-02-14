Level up romance with Valentine’s treats

PEOPLE are often seen doubling their efforts to express love and affection in this season—as innumerable boxes of chocolates and bouquets of flowers are sent to honor the longevity of couplehood. This day, create lasting memories with your loved ones and rediscover romance in a place or an activity where love truly comes alive. Here are some date ideas can surely do the trick—and maybe even a little more!

@Midori Clark Hotel and Casino

Experience love in luxurious ways at Midori Clark Hotel and Casino valentine offerings. Whether for lovers, friends, or families, guest may show their affection and appreciation in a lavish romantic treat at Midori Clark Hotel and Casino’s Enchanting Dinner at Toscana Dining and Midori Garden. The dinner is inclusive of a four-course set meal, sparkling wine, entertainment, pralines and long stem rose for the ladies.

@Crimson Hotel Filinvest City

This February, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila is celebrating the love month with heart-melting dining options and delightfully surprising accommodation packages designed to create a lifetime of cherished memories.

With its promises of al fresco rendezvous, decadent dining, and a lovely vibe, this one-night five-course dinner at Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila’s Deck sets the stage for the most romantic evening of the year. In addition, the hotel is throwing in a raffle contest for a chance to win an overnight stay at the hotel. Spend a precious moment with your love at The Lobby Lounge’s afternoon tea-time. The afternoon tea includes a mix of savory and sweet favorites such as mini red rose rolls with prawn Marie rose and focaccia croute with salmon and dill, raspberry macarons, and red velvet mini cupcake that will surely melt your heart. These and more are available this February.

@Diamond Hotel

Indulge your passion with an intimate escape at Diamond Hotel. Find yourself in a Cupid-inspired rendezvous with decadent treats and wake up to a relaxed morning when you avail the Suites for the Heart room promo from February 13 to 15.

Take your special someone to a passionate dining experience at the Corniche Restaurant from February 10 to 14 and dine in a special gastronomic romance with a free glass of Rose Wine. Complement the special moment with an entertainment by a pianist during lunch. On February 13 and 14 dinner, make it extra special with a soul-soothing ensemble of a quartet. For a unique celebration, the Yurakuen Restaurant has perfect sanbai gaeshi (thrice the return) for your Lady Love from February 10 to 14 with its Ai Ni Kotaeru White Day (Answer Love on White Day), a dinner set menu. Catch the love notes with an entertainment by a Trio on February 13 and 14 dinner.

@Luxent Hotel

Romance never goes out of style and Luxent Hotel is offering couples the sweetest date early this year with its Valentine’s offers. Partners can enjoy a lavish, dreamy evening of celebrating their love in one of the hotel’s posh Deluxe Rooms with a special six-course dinner they can enjoy in privacy, with the option of having a personal butler for service. Along with this, the couple also delight in a complimentary buffet breakfast for two, use of the AquaTrim Pool and Fitness center.

They also receive heartwarming complimentary giveaways from Luxent Hotel and a special Foot Therapy session at Reluxe Spa for their ultimate relaxation, and even a late check-out time for as late as 2pm. All of this can be had for making reservations on February 14 to 17.

Foodies can indulge in either a Valentine’s buffet dinner on the evenings of February 14 and 15 and for couples who want to tag children along can avail it too. Lovers can also try out an exceptional dinner date at the Sky Lounge on the evenings of February 14 and 15.

@Shangri-La at the Fort

Executive Chef Joris Rycken and his team have prepared carefully crafted menus for guests who wish to experience an exceptional day dedicated to love at Shangri-La at the Fort. Embark on a romantic journey in the nine culinary neighborhoods of High Street Cafe featuring a hearty spread of signature and iconic dishes of the restaurant. Pastry Chef Anthony Collar also presents Valentine’s themed afternoon tea perfect for any kind of celebration with decadent dishes to tease and savor.

@City Of Dreams Manila

The City of Dreams Manila celebrates love and romance with Valentine’s weekend performances of OPM acoustic artist Nyoy Volante at the main gaming floor’s Center Play bar on February 16 while Korean DJ “Rushin’ Justin” aka Dong Ho on February 17 at Chaos Night Club.

As evidenced in his collaboration with Korean producers RHeat and Zaydro for his three current tracks “Over The Skyline” and “Blue,” Rushin’ Justin‘s musical prowess is undeniable, and the DJ shows no signs of stopping as he continues to perform in topnotch clubs and music festivals in and around South Korea and Asia.

K-Pop and partygoers can catch Rushin’ Justin’s live performance at Chaos with no door charge. Resident DJs Brandon Jon and MK Thompson will frontline the event. Doors open at 10:00 pm.

@Discovery Suites

This February, the love for food is in the air at Discovery Suites Manila with its delectable food offerings. Xoxo with Love Hearts and appetites are in for a treat this February. Celebrate love in a One-Bedroom Suite and enjoy romantic and delicious perks. Meanwhile,

Prime’s Porterhouse Discovery Suites’ multi-awarded flagship restaurant, 22 Prime, introduces its newest addition to the menu. In the month of romance, 22 Prime cooks up the perfect meal for a date, featuring a his or her three-course Set menus for couples to enjoy.

@Hotel Celeste

Avail Hotel Céleste #SweetBlissValentines promo. Book a room for an enthralling Suite accommodation or a Deluxe accommodation. All comes with welcome drink, romantic room set-up, relaxing foot and leg massage, breakfast in bed, couple’s in-room massage with complimentary bottle of wine and Valentine’s keepsake from the hotel.

@ City Garden Grand Hotel

On the occurrence of the super blue blood moon and in partnership with UP Astronomical Society, City Garden Grand Hotel opened its Firefly Roofdeck and Terrace 33 for guests to have a special evening viewing in a once in a lifetime event.

Another special night is about to happen at the top of City Garden Grand Hotel this evening of Valentines February 2018.

On Valentine’s Day from 6:00 pm, City Garden Grand Hotel invites couples to share the love and enjoy a delightful prix fixe romantic dinner that will delight any date from appetizer to dessert under romantic meal for two persons.

The Valentine’s dinner date will be at Terrace 33 offering acozy ambiance with a picturesque view of the city lights and urban skyline.

@ Hotel Kimberly Tagaytay

Romance is in the air in Hotel Kimberly Tagaytay, which serves an array of delicious five course meals for couples from February 9 to 18, 2018. Taste fresh vegetables alongside dishes like French onion soup, duck confit, and grilled mahi-mahi. To make the celebration even sweeter, guests may enjoy the flavors of the trio dessert sampler with the expertise of former Pinoy Masterchef winner JR Royol.

The day can also last longer by spending the night in a luxurious bedroom specially decorated for the romantic holiday. With three TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence and four TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice awards, Hotel Kimberly Tagaytay is sure to impress.

Enjoy OPPO PH promo

On the most romantic day of the year, OPPO Philippines wants people to reminisce their heartaches responsibly and learn from the past with the HaveYouEver Facebook promo. OPPO will be posting different #HaveYouEver questions at 2:00 pm daily on their Facebook page, as participants must answer by sharing their story through a video submission. Feel free to release your hugot every day for a chance to win P25,000 worth of SM gift certificates.

‘Himig ng Pag-ibig,’ a Lolita Carbon Valentine Special

Coming from the success of her concert last year, Lolita Carbon is once again set to entertain her loyal fans on Valentine’s Day, as they see their Folk Rock idol onstage. Together with the Metro Manila Concert Orchestra, fans will be mesmerize by the voice of Lolita Carbon and the boys on February 14 at the Grand Ballroom of The Manila Hotel.

Look your best on Valentine’s Day with Skechers

Couples can make the most out of their night by looking on-point while maintaining utmost comfort. Global brand Skechers offers the right footwear to keep them snug, comfy, and styled up for any date occasion and venue. Take the couple-style game to the next level by colour-coordinating your outfits while also wearing today’s most technologically-advanced walking shoes. For a quiet movie night, bring out your favorite jeans and culottes and throw in a laid-back top but make the whole outfit standout with exceptional footwear. Take any pair off the Skecher Street line to wear designer chic combined with urban aesthetic. The collection’s binged up slip-ons and fresh looking lace-ups are also made to look super cool and comfortable.