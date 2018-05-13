Leveling the playing field for small businesses

The largely unbanked and underserved business sector has found an alternative in the fintech industry

Global payments transmitted directly to the recipient without having to go through a third-party intermediary.

Robo-advisers that dispense financial advice to investors 24/7. Crowdsourcing platforms where sympathetic donors and investors can send money to their favorite cause. Cryptocurrency or digital coinage that can be used to buy and sell goods without resorting to traditional cash.

These are just a few examples of the financial tech a.k.a. fintech industry that have revolutionized how money is being made, stored, documented, and distributed globally. Fintech companies have begun to make inroads in the Philippines, with digital payments and marketplace lending for business and personal loans the most popular and frequently used.

Overseas remittances, which contribute heavily to the Philippine economy, might be next. As early as 2016 in his TED talk, blockchain guru and bestselling author Alex Tapscott gave this example: a Canadian-Filipina housekeeper who switched to mobile apps in sending financial support to her Manila-based mother because it was faster and only cost her a fraction of the usual remittance fees.

The market in the Philippines does show signs for immense potential growth. According to a report by FintQ, the financial technology arm of PLDT and Smart’s Voyager Innovations, 35 percent of local government units are still underserved by banks as of 2017.

About 65 percent of Filipino customers admit that their lack of money prevents them from transacting directly with traditional banks, one out of four Filipinos still does not have a bank account, and one out of five Filipino adults still has to avail of a banking loan.

Citing numbers from the World Bank Global Findex, a statement released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas early this year named the usual obstacles: “costs, lack of money, lack of documentary requirements, and perceived low utility of a bank account.”

Should fintechs provide the unbanked and underserved viable successful financial alternatives, Statista projects significant growth over the next few years, leveraging on the current market transaction value of $5.673M.

JovieTapiador, Chairman of the non-profit organization FinTech Association of the Philippines (FinTech PH), elaborates on some of the solutions that the fledgling Philippine sector is providing for their potential market’s present challenges:

To begin with, he says, “Traditional banking will require collaterals. A lot of SME’s may not have capital or real estate collateral, but are living on their cash flow. How can they finance their receivables or their businesses if their only asset is a car worth P500,000 or an inventory worth a million pesos? Getting a loan the traditional way might be difficult, especially if they have been operating only for two to three years.

“On the other hand, alternative loans are mostly cash-flow based lending. The funder looks at the SME’s cash flow, how much they cash in, and how much they can pay for the next 24 months. The funder checks the excess funds that remain after all the SME’s operational expenses have been paid for, and they should be enough to repay their loan.”

Alternative lenders usually are able to loan SME’s or micro-enterprises an amount ranging from P100,000 to P200,000. The creditor’s consistency in paying can increase that amount to half a million pesos over the years.

Another solution that fintechs offer the unbanked is the creation of a digital identity which can make them qualify for the more formal forms of credit or lending.

Tapiador says, “Documentation remains a problem. Some Filipinos have a hard time getting [even]a voter’s ID. Some do not drive and have no driver’s license; nor do they have a passport. Their financial history may be limited. FinTech member companies reach out to them by building that kind of formal data and correlating those with the unbanked or the underbanked’s payment history, purchasing history, records in government, etc. Afterwards, the fintechs determine a score to assess whether the SME or individual asking for the loan has the potential to pay or not.”

The two-year-old industry association counts digital-wallet developer TagCash and property-development integrated solution provider QwikWire among its fast-rising members. More prominent financial institutions in the Philippine business landscape like UnionBank and SGV have also joined.

Tapiador maintains that the legacy banking companies and the dynamic fintech startups can complement, instead of competing against, each other. He admits, “Fintech does not have the large customer base, compliance infrastructure, and lower cost of funding that banks enjoy. For example, fintech companies need to get licenses from the BSP and virtual currency license. They have to report to the BSP the same way that banks submit reports regularly. That’s why fintech companies are hiring compliance officers and learning from the banks.

Traditional banks can offer these upsides to fintech to complement their own weaknesses in reach, product/market fit, and overhead.”

The association itself is expanding its reach through partnerships that can assist the sector in financing, compliance, the building of infrastructure, and membership education. It recently signed Memoranda of Agreement with the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, the Singapore FinTech Association, the Thai FinTech Association, the ASEAN FinTech Council, and the Tel-Aviv-based City TLV.

To sustain the sector’s momentum and drive growth, Tapiador enumerates the programs that have to be implemented and the structures that have to be set in place:

First, the risk management systems have to be strengthened meaning “products should be secure and stable, avoid crashes, and protect public data.” The systems must be able to withstand hacker attack, and brands should be built to be credible in the marketplace while avoiding scams.

“Just like in other countries such as Israel and Chile, the Philippine government must provide very attractive incentives to offset start-up risks, such as lowered taxes for tech start-ups, outright grants, and technology training. They should attract global investors through business matching-activities and special visas.

“The Philippine fintech ecosystem will need to have a more forward-looking investment community with deeper liquidity to implement activities that identify, mentor, and strengthen tech entrepreneurs not just in Manila, but key cities such as Cebu, Davao, and Iloilo.

“Finally, tech entrepreneurs themselves must continually challenge themselves to test their vision against market realities. They must continually improve their skills and compete aggressively in a globalized market.”