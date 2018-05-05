Levi’s Stadium to again play host to golf tourney

The home of the 49ers is making way for players of a different sport.

Levi’s Stadium will once again welcome Stadiumlinks to transform the football field into a nine-hole golf course June 8 to 10. The company goes to baseball and football stadiums across the nation to provide a unique golf experience.

This will be the second year in a row the 49ers’ home will host the event. According to Stadiumlinks’ website, the design this year will be different than last year. Also new in 2018 is a chance to win part of a $2,000 purse, as well as a free drink for the top score in a tee-time group. VIP packages include private range access, complimentary range balls, a T-shirt and more.

Stadium SBL members can purchase tickets on May 7, with access for the general public going on sale the next day.

“The upcoming event gives fans of this iconic sports venue and golfers of all skill levels the rare opportunity of hitting incredible golf shots from nine new locations throughout the stadium,” Stadiumlinks founder Jon Stephens said in a release on Levi’s Stadium’s website. “These new tee box locations, combined with target greens that will be newly designed into the playing field, will create a significantly enhanced and memorable experience that is equally as unique as last year’s inaugural event.”

One player who attended last year was tight end Cole Hikutini, a Pleasant Grove High School grad.

“I live on a golf course back home, so (it’s) one of the things I did with my dad growing up,” he told KGO-TV, adding that the vibe around the stadium was “definitely different” due to not having music and jubilant fans increasing the sound levels like at a football game.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, so it’s interesting,” he added about the event.

Doors will open at 6:30 a.m. each day, and players are asked to show up no later than 30 minutes before their tee time. Groups are called up every four minutes.

TNS