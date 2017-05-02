Leviste rides high in 2 international tilts

Filipino equestrian Toni Leviste recently represented the Philippines in the most prestigious Equestrian show jumping event, the 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour held annually right on the famed Miami Beach in Florida, USA.

Leviste aboard her new mount, the 8yo grey mare Loribri, competed alongside the best horses and riders from all over the world and placed 7th out of 38 finalists.

Leviste also participated in the Ariat Equitaion in Wellington, Florida, dubbed as the “winter equestrian capital of the world” aboard another mount, Cayman A.L., where she won 1st place.

Leviste is gearing up for the forthcoming 29th Southeast Asian Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in August this year.

First becoming a member of the National Equestrian Team in 1990 at the age of 17, Leviste has the distinction of being an anchor of the Philippine Team for nearly three decades. Leviste competed at the 27th Olympic Games held in Sydney, Australia in 2000 and the 2002 World Equestrian Championships in Jerez, Spain.

Leviste says, “Riding keeps me fit and young at heart and the privilege to be able to represent our flag and country in international competitions in always a source of immense pride and great honor.”