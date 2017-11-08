Lewandowski backs struggling rival Aubameyang

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski has eclipsed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the race to be this season’s top-scorer in Germany, but the Bayern Munich star is backing his Borussia Dortmund rival to break his goal drought soon.

Aubameyang narrowly beat Lewandowski to become the Bundesliga’s top-scorer last season by scoring 31 goals—one more than his Polish rival.

However, Gabon hot-shot Aubameyang has drawn a blank in his last five games having now gone 476 minutes without a goal for Dortmund in all competitions.

“Everybody goes through these phases and the scorer’s job is the hardest one on the pitch anyway,” Lewandowski told German daily Bild on Tuesday.

“When you are on a good run, you score everything, but woe betide when it doesn’t work and you hit the crossbar instead of the net.

“Then a lot of things go through your head.

“It’s important to clear your head quickly and regain the old looseness, then I’m sure he’ll be successful again.”

Bayern’s Lewandowski scored his 11th goal in as many league matches, one more than Aubameyang, in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Dortmund.

Aubameyang again failed to hit the net and Dortmund have now dropped 11 points in their last four games to go third after surrendering top spot in the Bundesliga to Bayern.

Aubameyang has scored a total of 95 goals in 139 league games for Dortmund in his career and Lewandowski is backing him to break his drought soon.

In the space of four weeks, Bayern have gone from trailing Dortmund by five points to holding a six-point lead over Borussia.

Poland hot-shot Lewandowski, who has scored 88 goals in 107 league games for Bayern, says Dortmund are not out of the the title race.

“Six points ahead in the Bundesliga mean nothing, I have not written Borussia off,” said Lewandowski, who played for Dortmund from 2010-14, scoring 74 goals in 131 league games.

AFP