Saturday, September 2, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Lewis Hamilton pens poetic tribute to Diana

    Lewis Hamilton pens poetic tribute to Diana

    0
    By on Sports

    LONDON: Britain’s triple world Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Princess Diana on Friday (Saturday in Manila) by penning a poem in her honor a day after the 20th anniversary of her death.

    Hamilton posted the poem, which he called “England’s Rose”, on his Instagram account.

    The sparsely punctuated poem starts: “The day we lost our Nations Rose, Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still, As we laid her to rest.”

    Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton stops in the pits during the first practice session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on Saturday ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. AFP PHOTO

    The poem bears a passing resemblance to Elton John’s song “Candle in the Wind”, which he performed at Diana’s funeral in Westminster Abbey in 1997.

    Hamilton, 32, illustrated the tribute with several photographs of the princess alongside the Van Morrison song “Into the Mystic”.

    Diana was killed in a car crash in a Paris road tunnel on August 31, 1997.

    In a separate tribute on Twitter, Hamilton acknowledged the anniversary with a quote often attributed to the Princess. “I don’t go by the rule book,” he wrote. “I lead from the heart, not the head.”

    Hamilton will hope to close the gap on world championship leader Sebastian Vettel in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.