Lexus LC 500 takes top honors from Texas car scribes

Lexus turned heads with an exceptional line-up of luxury vehicles – the LC 500, LS 500 F SPORT and RC F – and earned a victory lap at the Texas Auto Writers Association’s (TAWA) 2018 Auto Roundup, held at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas.

The striking 2018 LC 500 took home the “Car of Texas” award. The all-new 2018 LS 500 F SPORT also shined, winning first place in its category for Full-Size Luxury Car. Other category wins included the LC 500 in first place for the Performance Coupe category, followed by the RC F in third place.

“Lexus is committed to providing drivers with exceptional craftsmanship, quality and long-term dependability, and the 2018 LC 500 remains true to this hallmark with its cutting-edge design, and superior performance and safety features,” said Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division. “We are grateful to the Texas Auto Writers Association for hosting this exciting event and are honored to be recognized as the Car of Texas.”

Lexus’ 2018 LC flagship performance coupe ushers in a new chapter for the brand, blending stunning design, scintillating performance, long-distance comfort and premium craftsmanship to join an elite group of international grand touring coupes. The Lexus LC offers a choice no other premium coupe does: the LC 500, with a high-performance V8, or the LC 500h, with a new-generation Multi Stage Hybrid powertrain. In both, the focus is driving excitement, with the LC 500h offering higher fuel efficiency associated with the world’s luxury hybrid leader.

The Lexus LC 500 also debuts the first 10-speed automatic transmission for a luxury automobile. Inside the vehicle, the attention to detail creates the most expressive Lexus ever built, while the cockpit artfully integrates the brand’s latest audio, navigation and connectivity technologies, making them easily accessible.

“Our journalists had a clear decision after driving vehicles at a new venue this year,” said Michael Marrs, TAWA president. “They thought the new Lexus LC stood out among the competitors for its eye-catching looks and refined but muscular performance on the track.”

A reimagined flagship model

When it set out to redesign the LS sedan, Lexus reimagined what a flagship luxury sedan should be, as if it was launching the brand all over again. Longer, lower and wider than the sedan it replaces, the all-new LS has bold lines that showcase Lexus’ design language with a coupe-like silhouette. The basis for the new LS is an all-new premium rear-wheel drive platform (GA–L) first realized for the 2018 LC 500. It gives the LS the ability to offer a more dynamic experience on the road without compromising its exceptional level of comfort. With a standard all-new 3.5-liter, twin turbocharged V6, the LS 500 delivers 416 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.

The vehicle’s interior, inspired by the omotenashi principle that welcomes and envelops passengers, is a showcase of craftsmanship, comfort and cutting-edge design, with ambient lighting inspired by Japanese lanterns and seats that feature heating, cooling and massage. In addition to its 12.3-inch wide navigation display, the LS can incorporate an optional 24-inch color heads-up display (HUD)—the largest in the world—that projects a variety of information onto the driver’s forward view. Additionally, the comprehensive Lexus Safety System+ comes standard on every LS.

The Texas Auto Roundup took place on April 15 to 17 at Eagle Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas, drawing 49 journalists to test-drive and evaluate vehicles across 14 categories.