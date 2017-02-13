Lexus LS, LC cruise into the 2017 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO: Following its global debut last month, the all-new 2018 Lexus LS is coming to the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place, scheduled from Saturday to Sunday next week (Sunday to Monday next week in Manila).

The new LS reflects a strong, uniquely Japanese identity and approach to luxury, and it is expected to carry the buzz from its Detroit show debut into Chicago.

Taking center stage in Lexus’ Chicago exhibit, the fifth-generation LS boasts visionary technology and a bold new look with a coupe-like silhouette that does not compromise interior roominess. A new driver-centric performance feel comes from building the LS on the company’s all-new global architecture for luxury vehicles (GA–L)—shared with the LC performance coupe—which delivers a more dynamic experience on the road. The interior has a Japanese aesthetic with signature touches, such as beautiful interior ambient lighting inspired by Japanese lanterns, armrests that appear to float next to the door panel and an artistic combination of natural woodwork and application of Japan’s sophisticated sliced wood and laser cutting manufacturing technologies inspired by Shimamoku wood patterns. The all-new 2018 Lexus LS 500 was named 2017 EyesOn Design Award for Design Excellence – Interior Design at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit.

The aforementioned LC flagship 2+2 performance coupe makes a highly anticipated return appearance to Chicago. The 2018 LC, which goes on sale this spring, represents Lexus’ dedication to creating cars with exciting, emotional designs and exhilarating performance. The LC 500, and its hybrid twin LC 500h, feature avant-garde styling achieved through an unprecedented level of cooperation between design and engineering teams. The LC 500, is powered by a normally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, matched with the first direct shift 10-speed automatic transmission to be featured in a luxury car. The LC 500h is the first model to benefit from Lexus’ new Multi-Stage Hybrid system, which delivers efficient environmental performance without sacrificing powerful driving performance.

Show visitors can hear the power of this hot new car at the Lexus LC 500 Immersive Sonic Experience. This one-of-a-kind 9.1 surround-sound experience powered by Mark Levinson simulates an LC 500 test drive using only sound. Leveraging the LC’s ferocious engine note, this hyperreal sonic experience has been a hit with enthusiasts since first debuting at the SEMA Show.

The Lexus Listening Lounge also returns to the Chicago Auto Show with a roster of live musical performances. Auto show attendees are invited to stop by and enjoy one of the R&B performances taking place throughout the event. A schedule of artists and show times will be published next week.

