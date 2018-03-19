Lexus yacht concept unveiled at Japan Boat Show

The one-of-a-kind Lexus Sport Yacht stunned the automotive and yachting worlds when it was revealed in January 2017 at an exclusive media event in Miami by Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota president Akio Toyoda along with Yoshihiro Sawa, president of Lexus International, and Shigeki Tomoyama, Toyota executive vice president with responsibilities including Toyota Marine.

The Lexus Sport Yacht concept was conceived by Lexus Design to explore new areas of luxury and active lifestyles. It was engineered by the Toyota Marine Division and a single running proof-of-concept was built in partnership with Marquis-Larson Boat Group of Pulaski (Green Bay) in Wisconsin.

Production announcment

While accepting the award at the Japan International Boat Show, Tomoyama also announced plans to produce a future Lexus premium yacht for sale worldwide.

“Based on our amazing experiences in engineering, building, testing, and showing the Lexus Sport Yacht concept last year, we’ve decided to take the next bold step of producing an all-new larger yacht that builds on the advanced nature of the concept while adding more comfort and living space,” said Tomoyama. “We plan to start sales in the US in the latter half of 2019, with sales in Japan following in the spring of 2020.”

The new yacht builds on the partnership with Marquis-Larson, leveraging their renowned boat manufacturing expertise. Planned as a larger 65-foot sport fly-bridge cruiser, the new yacht will have luxury staterooms below deck and entertaining space for up to 15 guests.

Connected services using the company’s new Mobility Services Platform (MSPF) will provide security, smartphone integration, remote diagnostics and maintenance, and other services.

Specifications, pricing and other details of the 65-foot yacht will be announced at a later date.

One-of-a-kind

The hull, inner structure and superstructure of the bespoke 42-foot open sport cruiser were made of hand-laid carbon fiber fabric, vacuum-infused with two-part polyurethane resin. The Lexus Sport Yacht concept was powered by two marinized versions of the Lexus 2UR-GSE 5.0-liter V8 engines as used in the high-performance Lexus RC F coupe, GS F sedan, and new LC 500 grand tourer.

The Lexus Sport Yacht concept carries up to eight guests on board in high-speed luxury with a high-tech multimedia entertainment system and beautiful hand-made woods and leather.

It has an overall length of 42 feet, with its engine output rated at 885 hp that allows it to achieve a top speed of 49 mph or 43 knots.

The Japan International Boat Show is the largest exposition of the Japanese marine industry, held this year from March 8 to 11, 2018, at the Yokohama Bayside Marina and Pacifico Yokohama near Tokyo.

Toyota Marine, founded in 1990 and based at Laguna Gamagori in Aichi, Japan, is one of the largest makers of premium yachts in Japan.

On the other hand, the Marquis-Larson Boat Group is an independent privately-owned company in Pulaski (near Green Bay), Wisconsin, that designs, engineers and manufactures the brands of Marquis Yachts and Carver Yachts, and Larson boats.