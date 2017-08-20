Leyco named temporary DSWD chief

President Rodrigo Duterte has named Undersecretary Emmanuel Leyco as the officer in charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Leyco will temporarily head the agency after the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected the appointment of

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said Leyco’s appointment was effective immediately.

“The Palace wishes to announce the designation of Mr. Emmanuel Leyco as officer-in-charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Development effective immediately,” Abella said.

“Mr. Leyco is not new to the DSWD. He is currently the undersecretary for finance and administration. We wish him all the best,” he added.

Leyco’s appointment came a few days after majority of the members of the CA rejected Taguiwalo in an executive.

Taguiwalo was the third Cabinet secretary rejected by the CA, which also turned down the appointments of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay and Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.