Leylam FC-A dominates Neymar Jr. tournament

IN a battle of sister squads, Leylam FC-A showed why they are an A-lister as it beat Leylam FC-B 4-0 on Sunday to rule the Cebu leg of the Neymar Jr.’s Five football tournament at Camp Giuseppe football pitch in Cebu City.

With the dominant victory, Leylam FC-A will be representing the Queen City of the South in the National Finals scheduled this Saturday at the Turf in Bonifacio Global City.

Team captain Dan Villarico, Luis Garciano, Michael Pacite and Kore Marius all found the back of the net for Leylam FC-A who dominated the one-day tournament participated in by 12 different teams.

Prior to their masterful championship win, Leylam FC-A beat Pit-os 4-0 in the quarterfinals before scoring a 5-0 triumph over HSA-Alegria FC in the penultimate round.

Despite the loss, Leylam FC-B will also be accompanying Leylam FC-A in the national championship.

Leylam FC-A is comprised of Villarico, Pacite, Marius, Garciano, Ranulfo Colina, Evren and Baris Taschi while Leylam FC-B is made up of skipper Rene Sanchez, Richert Bayot, Harris Segovia, Emmanuel Ekundayu, Gamal Al-Mesbahi, Ruffy Llorente, and Pedro Agustin Diao.

Joining Leylam FC A and B in the national finals are Realcelona, Naji FC, Tenth Power, Perspolise, Tala Cu Chi, French Kiss FC, and International-Manila.

Meanwhile, in the battle-for-third action, HSA-Alegria beat The Lost Boys FC 3-0.