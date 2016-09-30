Leyte approves P7 billion investment plan for 2017

TACLOBAN CITY: The province of Leyte approved its P7.1 billion annual investment plan (AIP) for 2017 during the recent Provincial Development Council meeting.

The AIP constitutes the yearly expenditure requirements of the local government unit for programs, projects and activities, consisting of the annual capital expenditure and the regular operating requirements of the province for personal services, maintenance and other operating expenditure (MOOE), capital outlay, statutory and contractual obligations and other budgetary requirements.

The AIP also contains the programs, projects and activities that will be funded by the Special Education Fund (SEF) of the province.

It was also noted during the meeting that the AIP is no longer limited to programs, projects and activities that will be funded by the province’s local development fund which is 20 percent of the annual internal revenue allotment (IRA).

The biggest chunk of next year’s AIP amounting to P4.3 billion will be used for economic services, while the budget for social services is P1.5 billion; general public services – P1.2 billion; and special education fund – P70 million.

The basic road infrastructure and village public facilities were also given budget allocations. Also funded were equipment and hospital upgrading, particularly the Leyte Provincial Hospital through the provincial health office.

The plan also includes disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) programs, projects and activities that include engineering and infrastructure interventions on identified risk areas; conduct of trainings on disaster preparedness and search and retrieval operations; stockpiling of emergency supplies; rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and evacuation centers, and quick response services.

Leyte Gov.eopoldo Dominico Petilla said the DRRM programs and projects have been identified and are needed in the province’s continuing efforts to build a disaster-resilient and climate change-resilient province.

Funding for the AIP shall be sourced from the general fund of the province, 20 percent of the annual IRA, special education fund and other sources.

“It’s a big investment for next year and we will work doubly hard to accomplish all that we have set for ourselves and hopefully these plans can work towards the upliftment of the lives of our people,” Petilla said.|

Also approved during the meeting was the supplemental P6 billion annual investment program for this year.