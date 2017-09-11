Leyte bettor bags P234.2M lotto pot

A lone bettor from Leyte province is now more than P200 million richer after hitting the Superlotto 6/49 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) during Sunday night’s draw.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the winner got the combination 29-25-19-23-07-30 to bag the Superlotto pot amounting to a total of P234,261,400.

The winning ticket, according to Balutan was bought from a lotto outlet in the New Public Market at Villabe, Leyte.

Apart from the jackpot winner, 122 other bettors will be getting the consolation prize of P19,540 for correctly guessing five of the six number winning combination.

Total ticket sales for Sunday’s Superlotto draw reached a total of P47,699,760.

Meanwhile, there were no winners for the Ultralotto 6/58 jackpot of P50,000,000 but four bettors got the consolation prize of P169,270 after getting five numbers of the winning combination 34-37-39-26-23-10 correct.