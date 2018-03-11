Leyte drug lord’s ‘right-hand man’ killed in police operation

THE “right-hand man” of self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was killed during a police operation on Saturday night in Ormoc City, Leyte, an official said.

Chief Insp. Maria Bella Rentuaya, spokeswoman for the Eastern Visayas Police Regional Office, said operatives from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit in Eastern Visayas, Ormoc City Police Office and Leyte Provincial Police Office were about to serve an arrest warrant to Max Miro at 10 p.m. on Friday when he allegedly “resisted arrest” and fired his gun, prompting authorities to shoot back. Miro is facing murder charges.

Miro was rushed to the Ormoc City’s Ospa-Farmers Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Recovered from Miro’s house were a unit of caliber .45 pistol loaded with four live ammunition; one piece of fired empty shell of a caliber .45 and six pieces of fired cartridge case of caliber 5.56.

Rentuaya said that Miro was known to be the “trusted man” of Espinosa, whose lawyer Jonnah John Ungab was killed in February in an ambush in Cebu City after accompanying his client in court.

Espinosa’s father, Rolando Sr., former mayor of Albuera, Leyte, was killed in November 2016 inside his cell at Baybay City Jail during an inspection led by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Visayas.

Father and son were said to be on President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of local officials linked to the illegal drug trade. DEMPSEY REYES