Leyte farmers, fishers get P52-M agri assistance

The Department of Agriculture (DA) turned over P51.7 million worth of agricultural intervention and insurance to farmers’ and fisherfolk in Leyte aimed at improving the provinces’ farming and aquaculture industry. Beneficiaries are those from the fifth district of Leyte composed of the City of Baybay and the towns of Abuyog, Bato, Hilangos, Hindang, Inopacan, Javier, Mahaplag and Matalom. The interventions included P1 million worth of cassava planting materials; 2,250 bags of hybrid yellow corn; 40 bags fertilizers (organic, complete, Urea, Muriate of Potash); 13,734 doses of assorted drugs and biologics including mineral block; 90 kilos assorted vegetable seeds and 10,000 pieces of abaca planting materials. The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. also awarded 37 farmers with Indemnity Check worth P215, 642. Meanwhile, the FB Pagbabago was launched during the forum of fishers and farmers highlighted by the distribution of 50 units of 30-footer fiberglass boat and commitment for additional 120 units. Each boat will be used for livelihood and marine resource management activities. Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol also committed 50 units of twin-engine fiberglass boats for the district as well as a credit facility for the rehabilitation of the local abaca industry.