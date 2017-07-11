The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has advised Leyte residents to brace for more aftershocks and asked local authorities not to allow them to go back to their homes yet following the 6.4-magnitude quake that hit the province on Thursday.

“We are expecting aftershocks in the coming days. This will not stop and time to time aftershock will be felt in this area,” said Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum on Tuesday.

In an advisory, Phivolcs said a magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit Ormoc City at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m., the agency has recorded a total of 796 aftershocks with magnitudes that ranged from 1.5 to 5.8. The strongest aftershock was recorded in Ormoc City on Monday at 5.4, Phivolcs said.

Solidum also asked the local government units (LGUs) not to allow the residents to go back to their houses that were damaged by the strong earthquake and stressed that the LGUs must help government agencies in identifying danger zones and landslide prone areas in the province.

The director also noted that people must keep calm during earthquakes since, according to reports, most of the victims rushed out of the establishments while the ground was shaking.

“We have to emphasize that the right way of coming out of the building is when the strong quake had stop. Injuries happen when people are panicking and running while the ground is shaking, that is why you must remember, to first ‘Drop, then Hold and Cover’ and wait for the earthquake to stop before going out of the building.” Solidum added.

In the earthquake in Jaro, Leyte last June 29, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said two people died and 72 others were injured while leaving other quake-hit provinces in the Visayas without power.

