Leyte seeks island’s total electrification

The provincial government of Southern Leyte reiterated its appeal for the complete electrification of the island of Limasawa.

National Electrification Administration (NEA) Administrator Edgardo Masongsong recognized the significance of this request as the municipality is gearing up for the quincentennial anniversary of the historic first Catholic Mass in the Philippines four years from now.

“The need to address the proposal is urgent most especially since the 500th anniversary of the First Mass on 2021 is fast approaching,” the NEA administrator said in an emailed statement over the weekend.

Limasawa marked the 496th anniversary of the birth of Christianity in the country last Friday.

The Southern Leyte local government unit (LGU) called for the total electrification of Limasawa to ensure a reliable and efficient power supply beyond the current 12- to 16-hour rotation.

The LGU also pressed for the installation of a submarine cable from the mainland.

It sought the assistance of NEA to purchase the equipment as it has been announced that a cruise ship from Spain will arrive in Limasawa on March 31, 2021 to honaor the momentous occasion.

This early, commemorative structures have reportedly been built on the island including the replica of the First Mass and the 450 flights of stairs that legendary Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan took to plant the First Cross.

Southern Leyte has also been working closely with the Department of Tourism and the Department of Transportation to complete the construction of the Maasin City airport and a port on the other side of Limasawa in preparation for the influx of tourists.

Masongsong lauded the developments that would drive the economy of the province.

He said the Limasawa Island has been blessed with some of the best diving sites in the world, hence there is no doubt its tourism industry will continue to grow.