LGPA professional Kristi Albers teaches young golfers

The First Tee Greater El Paso Spring Break Camp, now in its 10th year, is headed by professional golfer Kristi Albers.

Active on the LPGA tour for 22 years, Albers started the First Tee of Greater El Paso in 2008. The camp is open to children ages 5 to 18.

Albers, a native El Pasoan, said her goal is to give youth the opportunity to learn the game and teach them what the program calls the Nine Core Values — honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgement. She said participants also learn life skills and healthy habits.

The camp at Ascarate Golf Course kicked off Monday and will continue through the end of the week.

TNS