LGUs asked to protect Coron’s environment

The Social Action Center of Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay, Palawan, has urged the local government to strengthen its laws to protect the island of Coron from environmental degradation.

Father Ed Pariño, Social Action Director of the diocese, said local officials of Coron and other areas in Palawan should be very cautious on what is happening in Boracay.

He said that as early as possible the people, not only in Palawan but in other areas of the country, should start protecting the environment and help preserve the nation’s beautiful islands, by not throwing garbage and polluting seas.

“What I see here, the Sangguniang Bayan [municipal legislative council]should actually pass an ordinance, they should actually be alarmed with what happned to Boracay as it’s getting dirty. Here in Coron, I didn’t hear they were so active in terms of environmental awareness,” he said in Filipino in an interview over Church-run Radio Veritas.

The Catholic priest also encouraged the public to start promoting proper waste segregation and disposal.

He also called on the local government to pass an ordinance that would impose proper waste segregation and recycling in municipalities.

“That’s why in my homily, I said patience and sacrifice, segregation should really be comprehensive. If this is being done at home, it should have an accompanying ordinance that provides that biodegradable and degradable wastes should be segragated from recyclable materials,” he added in Filipino.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte directed several government agencies, particularly the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), to clean or rehabilitate the island of Boracay, because of the presence of coliform in the water reportedly caused by the non-proper waste disposal among resorts in the island.

Based on the report of Environmental Management Bureau of the DENR in Western Visayas, the rate of coliform bacteria from one of the drainage outlets directly released to the Bulabog Beach in Boracay is 47,460 most probable number (mpn) per 100 milliliter (ml), which is greater than the safe rate of 1,000 mpn per 100ml, the allowable rate for waters to be considered safe for swimming.

