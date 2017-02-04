LGUs can give allowances to teachers

A new joint curricular issued by the Departments of Education (DepEd), Budget and Management, and Interior and Local Government allows local government units (LGUs) to provide allowances to public school teachers.

The monetary incentive will be on top of the salaries and allowances given to teachers by the education department.

“Local government units are constant partners of the Department of Education in continuously improving the welfare of teachers and enabling them to cope with the demands of their profession,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement.

The three government agencies recently issued joint circular No. 1, series of 2017, on the revised guidelines on the use of the special education fund to update the guidelines and policies provided under Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991.

Section 4 of the revised joint circular enumerates the expenditure items that are chargeable against the special education fund. Included in the list is the payment of compensation/allowances of locally-hired teachers in elementary and secondary schools identified to have shortages per the teacher deployment analysis of DepEd.

Although payment of allowances of nationally-hired teachers is not included, local government units are not prohibited from granting such. These additional allowances may be sourced from the local government units’ regular budget or general fund, subject to existing budgeting rules and regulations.

The revised joint curricular aims to better support the supplementary budgetary needs of schools and learning centers, given the observed practices in the utilization of the special education fund and the current developments in the implementation of the K-to-12 and early childhood care and development programs.