At least P52.7 million worth of aid has been granted to local communities across the country under Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo’s Angat Buhay program that taps private sector help in promoting economic development, her office has said.

In a statement, Robredo’s office reported that the P52.7 million aid for rural development, feeding and nutrition programs, medical and dental missions, as well as educational infrastructure reached 36,046 individuals and 22,275 families the past year.

The Angat Buhay program was organized by Robredo’s office and formally launched in October 2016 to fulfill her inaugural speech promise of stirring inclusive growth and working together to aid those in the margins by focusing on six advocacy areas namely: hunger and nutrition; public education, universal healthcare; rural development; women empowerment, and housing and human resettlements.

In her first year in office, Robredo visited a total of 80 communities to consult with residents on what programs would help them best under the Angat Buhay program.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved: from 50 pilot LGUs (local government units) in 2016, we’re now at 134. But we all know that we cannot rest. So much more needs to be done because there are so many of our fellow Filipinos that continue to be left out,” Robredo said in a statement.

Georgina Hernandez, Robredo’s spokesman, who also serves as the head of her office’s Advocacy and Anti-Poverty Programs unit, assured the public that Angat Buhay would work for continuous transfer of development aid to communities.

“This is just the beginning. There are still so many who need our help. We are not stopping until we have effectively raised the quality of living of our fellow Filipinos from the farthest and poorest communities in the country,” Hernandez added. LLANESCA T. PANTI