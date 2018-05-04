LGUs should repair, maintain ambulances – PCSO

An official of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) clarified that it does not provide repairs and gas allocation for ambulances donated to local government units and other institutional partners.

“Part of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between PCSO and the local government unit is this: Once the deed of donation was signed, the responsibility of ambulance use and maintenance automatically goes to the beneficiaries,” Dr. Larry Cedro, assistant general manager for charity sector, told reporters in a news conference on April 28 in Lipa City, Batangas.

He said violations on the use of the donated vehicles should be reported immediately to the PCSO.

The charity agency received a complaint that that some ambulances donated by the PCSO are being used by government officials for personal purposes. During emergency situations, patients are asked to shoulder the gasoline expenses which should not be the case.

Cedro clarified that under the MOA, beneficiaries should ensure that the vehicle is in top condition.

“Before we donate ambulances, we look at the capacity of a local government unit or beneficiaries regarding their MOOE (Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses). Do they have provisions for gas and maintenance?” he said.

He said the agency can forfeit ambulances if these were misused.

“If you know any vehicles that are misused, please report to us. We have our own monitoring system to validate that claim. It’s easy for us to say those things, but we need to substantiate everything. We need facts and documents,” Cedro said.

Remeliza Gabuyo, assistant general manager for branch operations, confirmed that the PCSO has pulled out some ambulances for misuse and violations of the MOA.

The PCSO has a new program for ambulance donation, having shifted its priority from providing ordinary ambulances to advanced life support.

For first, second, and third-class municipalities, the PCSO observes a 60-40 scheme where the agency shoulders 60 percent of the ambulance cost and LGUs cover 40 percent. But for fourth, fifth, and sixth-class municipalities, ambulances are given for free on the condition that these will be maintained.

“PCSO does not give allocation for gas and repairs. It is incumbent upon the beneficiary to assume that requirement in so far as maintenance is concerned,” Cedro said.