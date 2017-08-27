LGUs urged to utilize anti-drug web system

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has urged local government units (LGUs) to utilize a web-based system that will monitor implementation of drug policies and programs of the government and concerned sectors.

The Integrated Drug Monitoring and Reporting System (IDMRS) collects, manages and analyzes data and information on drug-abuse prevention initiated by LGUs and partner groups and organizations and various government agencies.

The system was developed by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to help the agency in analyzing and evaluating data for “evidence-based” decision-making and appropriate government policies and strategies against illegal drugs.

“In this era when information technology is integral in everyone’s life, complementing our strategy in combating illegal drugs with technological innovation is the way to go, and the IDMRS is one means of doing just that,” DILG Acting Secretary Catalino Cuy said in a statement.

A DILG directive has urged all LGUs to use the system and send their respective anti-illegal drug abuse council members to participate in the IDMRS end-users training kicked off by the DDB in 13 regions of the country from August until December this year.

The 13 regions are Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, Western Visayas, Caraga, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Visayas, Bicol, Ilocos Region, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) and Davao Region.

DEMPSEY REYES