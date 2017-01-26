Lhuillier confident of Cuppers’ chances

Long-time tennis sports patron and Davis Cup team manager Jean Henri Lhuillier has expressed confidence about the team’s chances in next week’s tie with Indonesia citing the intense preparations being made by the team. The Philippines hosts Indonesia in the first round of the Zonal tennis tournament on February 3 to 5 at the Philippine Columbian Association shell-clay courts in Paco, Manila.

“We have assembled a very strong squad that is a combination of youth and experience. All of them have been competing a lot and have toughened up in international competitions and have been doing well,” said Lhuillier.

“The goal is to win all our matches to move back to Asia-Oceana Group 1 next year and I strongly believe that this team has what it takes to accomplish the task,” he added.

Treat Huey, ranked 22nd in the men’s doubles in the world, banners the host squad that includes Francis Casey Alcantara, Ruben Gonzales and world-class junior netter Alberto Lim Jr.

Alcantara is coming off a strong campaign last year that saw him move to world number 875 in singles, Gonzales has been a force to reckon with in international doubles competitions with a ranking of No. 242 while Lim is ranked No. 35 in world juniors and is currently seeing in the Australian Open Juniors.

Karl Santamaria will serve as team captain while Martin Misa will be the Philippine Davis Cup administrator.