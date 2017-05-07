Lhuillier officially assumes post as ambassador to Spain

Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier has officially assumed his new post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Spain with concurrent jurisdiction as Non-Resident Ambassador of the Philippines to the Principality of Andorra.

Welcomed by Senior Adviser of Protocol of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nuria Reigosa Gonzalez and Ambassadors of ASEAN-member countries with missions in Spain, Ambassador Lhuillier arrived in Madrid, Spain recently accompanied by his wife Edna Lhuillier.

Ambassador Lhuillier also met with the Office of the Chief of Protocol of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented by Subdirector General of the Chancellery Pilar Terren Lalana to present the open copy of his credentials—a requirement under the rules of Spanish protocol every new Ambassador has to fulfill prior to his meeting with the King of Spain and before he can perform all his duties and exercise all his rights as his country´s envoy to Spain.

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Spain, Ambassador Lhuillier also presented his intentions to broaden the scope of the Embassy´s thrusts to include educational and cultural exchanges and security cooperation on top of trade and investments agreements.

Furthermore, he also officially kicked off his activities with a meeting with the Filipino community in Madrid at the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora del Espino where he also shared his plans and desire to improve the service of the Embassy to the Filipinos in Spain.

Ambassador Lhuillier previously served as Philippine Ambassador to Italy, Albania and San Marino, and most recently, Portugal.