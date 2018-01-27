Lianne Lim’s successful search for a cure

Lianne Lim is a successful interior designer. Having been a designer for eight years, Lianne has proven her ability to transform her drawings into a reality for her clients.

An artist by heart, Lianne takes her love for the arts seriously and this can be seen through her passion projects like watercolor painting, pottery, calligraphy, and even photography.

On the outside, Lianne looks like a typical young professional in Manila but one thing that sets her story apart is the fact that she is “allergic” to her work.

When asked to explain what she meant, Lianne said, “During my third year of college, my immune system gave up due to the many all-nighters and that was when I first developed itchy rashes on my fingers. What initially began as rashes soon escalated to many things.”

She continued, “I would develop blisters whenever pencil lead smudged on my hands and that would eventually spread to my arms, nose, legs, and neck when I get in contact with Kurecolor markers or the strap of my camera.

My situation wasn’t life-threatening but it was a serious impediment for a Fine Arts student like me. Still I tried to endure but I scratched [the itch]until I graduated and got my license.”

She only discovered that she had eczema after visiting four dermatologists in a span of five years that greatly hindered her job.

“I tried to do my job the best that I can but sometimes I get distracted because all I want to do is scratch my arms!” she lamented.

Eczema is what most Filipinos call as kutis-mayaman, which refers to kids who easily get allergies or those touted to have sensitive skin. She noted that while it is not contagious, it can be extremely frustrating.

“Eczema is a condition where the skin on certain areas of the body becomes dry, cracked, rough, or scaly that sometimes develops into blisters that causes inflammation and becomes uncontrollably itchy due to a genetic variation where the skin is not healthy enough to retain moisture and protection from bacteria, irritants, and allergens. Usually, if your family has a history of asthma or hay fever, you are prone to have eczema,” she explained.

Lianne, however, has always taken matters into her own hands and this is what inspired her to develop Lilix, an organic soap line she started with a friend.

“I wanted to gain control of my life and not be dictated by the itch. I wanted to truly know what I was applying to my skin, the benefit of each ingredient, and to help those who were desperate to find a cure, like me. Through Lilix, I wanted people to reach their full potential to become better human beings while also having the ability to support local suppliers and small businesses,” she intoned.

She also said that artisan soap-making is extremely fun, therapeutic, and calming. “It keeps my anxiety at bay,” she added.

Lilix, which she initially sold to friends and family, have all natural ingredients proven to help eczema and other skin problems like psoriasis.

Components include natural plant-based glycerin oil, which is the best to keep the skin moist; natural and organic essential oils that are plant- or fruit- based without pesticides (vegan) like rosehip seed, jojoba, avocado, grapeseed oil – all known as great help in maintaining the skin vitamins, natural oils that leave a barrier for regeneration.

Also making up the concoction are powder form clays like burdock root, bentonite and kaolin, known to detoxify and heal the broken skin cells because of their anti-oxidant qualities. Exfoliants like infused peppermint tea and Himalayan pink salt and sea salt are also effective in removing dead skin properly.

But more than anything, Lianne wishes to educate the country about the reality of eczema.

“You might not know it but eczema affects around 21 to 30 percent of the world’s population, both kids and adults. [I just want to emphasize that] it is common and not contagious at all. I hope that society would embrace this skin disorder as some people with more extreme cases of eczema are already suffering enough since it affects their quality of life and self-esteem, please let us show them love and support as stress also triggers outbreaks,” she ended.

To know more about Lilix and Lianne, visit www.facebook.com/lilixph.

