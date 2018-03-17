Saturday, March 17, 2018
    Liberica Invitational rolls off April 20

    The 2018 Liberica Invitational will tee off on April 20 and 21 at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

    The 18th edition of the member-guest tournament coincides with the 20th anniversary of the golf course, with a yearlong celebration that started with the Chairman’s Cup last month.

    Slots for the said competition is limited to the first 150 teams only.

    A two-seater electric golf cart is at stake during the grand raffle draw.


    For inquiries, email the organizers at connie.macasaet@malarayat.com.

