Libyan group says it has freed Kadhafi son Seif al-Islam

TRIPOLI: An armed group in Libya said on Facebook Saturday it has freed Seif al-Islam, the son of dead dictator Moamer Kadhafi who has been in custody since November 2011. The Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade, a militia of former rebels that controls the town of Zintan in western Libya, said Seif al-Islam was freed Friday evening, “the 14th day of the month of Ramadan,” under an amnesty law promulgated by the parliament based in the east. The North African country has rival administrations, with the authorities in the east not recognising the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital.