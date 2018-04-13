‘License for Boracay casino project void’

Companies planning to construct a $500-million integrated casino resort in Boracay may have to build their gaming center elsewhere as the provisional gaming license granted by the government for them to operate on the island was void, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said the license granted to a Macau-based gaming firm was “void from the start.”

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) gave its approval for the construction of a casino-resort on a 23-hectare property in Boracay by Macau casino giant Galaxy Entertainment and its Filipino partner, Leisure and Resorts World Corp.

Roque, in a news conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday night, reiterated that Duterte did not authorize the operation of a casino in Boracay.

“I did clarify this with the President and the President said ‘as far as Boracay as concerned I have not issued any proclamation that will authorize any casino in Boracay itself,’” he told reporters.

“We welcome all investors, but I think the President has already addressed the issue of a new casino in Boracay.

There will be no new casino in Boracay. That’s the President’s declaration. I don’t have to annotate,” he added.

Roque said the casino developers can put up a new casino-resort in other parts of the country.

“But as far as Boracay is concerned, he (Duterte) wants the people to benefit from Boracay. He wants the closure of Boracay to foreign tourists. It was intended to preserve the island for the next coming generations, to be recognized and be remembered as the paradise island,” he added.

Pagcor on Wednesday said the license it issued to Galaxy’s local operating unit was only “provisional,” and that the company would need to go through “a long and tedious process” before getting a regular gaming license.