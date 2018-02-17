Lichaytoo-Yam duo wins Golden Tee tourney

The duo of Alexander Lichaytoo and Benjamin Yam carded 258 points to bag the overall team championship crown during the member-guest Golden Tee tournament held last February 6 to 10 at the Manila Golf Club.

John Paul Reyes and Abe Rosal claimed the overall team low gross plum after beating Eduardo Cu Unijeng and King Stehmier by nine points, 213-204.

Stehmier also took the individual low gross title with his 75 showing followed by low gross runner-up Francisco Guingona with 69.

In the premier division, Paolo Prieto and Niki Camcam posted a combined 252 points to win by one stroke against the tandem of Jerboa Vega Go and Jasperm Lim Go.

Robert Colombo and Michael Kho, meanwhile, garnered a better two-day total of 245 to trounce the tandem of John Alcordo and Sebastian Lacson via countback.

Division III winners Gil Genio and Leonard Obias have had 247 points while second placer Ernest Cuyegkeng and Ian Cuyegkeng notched 238.

The Francis Ngo and Arnel Guballa duo with a 132 output emerged as net team champion during the first day of competition.

Robert Colombo and Micher Kho were declared second day net champion after scoring 135 points.

The Manila Golf Club organized the annual member-guest tournament.