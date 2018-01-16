Licuanan quits CHEd

PATRICIA Licuanan has resigned as chairman of the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), the latest government official to quit over excessive foreign travel.

Licuanan, also under fire for the delayed release of CHEd scholarship grants and other funds, announced her resignation during flag-raising ceremonies on Monday.

“Over the weekend I received a call from Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea asking me to resign as chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education. While my term by law ends in July 2018, I have decided it is time to go,” Licuanan said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted on Monday he had ordered the dismissal of Licuanan.

Duterte cited no reason for Licuanan’s dismissal, but said “many will follow” as he continues his war against corruption in government.

“I have dismissed Licuanan today, the (chairman) of CHEd.. and many will follow,” the President said in his speech during the inauguration of new regional crime laboratory in Davao City.

Rep. Jericho Nograles of Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list earlier claimed the CHEd chief could be liable for grave misconduct and usurpation of authority for traveling without securing a travel authority from the Office of the President.

Licuanan denied the accusation. “It has become obvious that there are persons determined to get me out of CHEd by hurling false and baseless accusations against me in what appears to be a fishing expedition and a well-orchestrated move in media,” she said.

“I was first accused of excessive travel. When records revealed that I traveled eight times officially in 2017 (with only five of these trips paid for by government), five times in 2016, six times in 2015, two times in 2014, and only three times in 2013, the accusation turned to travel without authority from the Office of the President,” the CHEd chief added.

Documents leaked?

According to Licuanan, her office was provided copies of travel papers authorizing her to meet specific commitments in line with CHEd’s internationalization mandate, and allowed her to travel business class to avoid the recurrence of vertigo.

“What I cannot understand is how Rep. Jericho Nograles got hold of my internal travel documents for the past five years. Only a few offices in CHEd had access to these. These are internal documents to support the administrative release of funds and while I sign the internal document for my own travels, my signing is always based on an official travel authority from Malacañang. The question is, who put these together and who offered it to the congressman?” she asked.

Licuanan also denounced allegations of corruption and mismanagement of funds.

“It has been my personal commitment to stamp out corruption in CHEd since day one, despite the odds and the strong resistance,” she said.

“Although I vehemently deny the accusations against me, it is time to resign as my continued presence in CHEd is inimical to the interest of the institution. It will only serve as lightning rod to attract more controversy that is distracting the agency from vigorously pursuing urgent reforms that will redound to the benefit of future generations of Filipinos. It is particularly important for CHEd to focus on its work especially at this critical time when it prepares for the implementation of Republic Act 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act,” she added.

WITH FRANCIS EARL A. CUETO and CATHERINE S. VALENTE