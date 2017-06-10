Licuanan, Ubial highest-paid Cabinet members

Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) Chairman Patricia Licuanan, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, and Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña earned the most among Cabinet members in 2016, according to the Commission on Audit (COA).

According to COA’s 2016 Report on Salaries and Allowances, Licuanan earned a total of P2.58 million for 12 months during her time as CHEd chief under the Aquino and Duterte administrations.

Licuanan received a basic salary of P1.43 million, P336,000 in discretionary funds, and P272,246 in “bonus, incentives and benefits” in 2016. She also received P192,100 in additional compensation/honorarium and P351,565 in allowances as head of the boards of several state universities and colleges.

For her part, Ubial earned a total of P2.4 million last year. She received P943,757.45 as assistant secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) under the Aquino administration in 2016 and P1.29 million as DOH chief under the Duterte administration.

The P2.4 million included her P1.27-million basic salary, P26,500 in additional compensation/honorarium, P306,326.69 in allowances, and P395,668.90 in bonus, incentives and benefits.

Ubial was also paid a discretionary sum of P167,393.72 as chairman of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. board of directors.

Science and Technology Secretary de la Peña earned P1.36 million last year for six months under the Duterte administration, which included a basic salary of P702,516, P21,000 in additional compensation/honorarium, P328,090.50 in allowances, P139,586 in bonus, incentives and benefits, and P168,000 in discretionary funds.

They were followed by: National Anti-Poverty Commission chief Liza Maza (P1.24 million), Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd (P1.21 million), Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade (P1,197,602), Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol (P1,195,428.24), Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez (P1.18 million), Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar (P1,160,602), and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi (P1,158,102);

Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo (P1,145,722.30), Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea (P1,144,069.65), Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno (P1.136 million), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (P1,118,602), Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo (P1,118,602), Education Secretary Leonor Briones (P1,117,723.48), Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia (P1,116,102), former Interior secretary Ismael Sueño (P1,106,602), former Environment secretary Regina Lopez (P1,103,191), and Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez (P1,093,602);

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon (P1,093,602), Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza (P1,093,602), Information and Communications Secretary Rodolfo Salalima (P1.05 million), Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Emerson Carlos (P1.038 million), Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano (P1.02 million), Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (P997,516), Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd (P995,670.66), TESDA chief Guiling Mamondiong (P980,809.92), Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. (P971,105.47), and Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella (P882,978);

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar (P757,586.08), Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Adelino Sitoy (P655,844), and Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Arthur Tabaquero (P134,294.41).

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo, who resigned from the Cabinet in December, got P1,007,897.80 for six months last year.

Over 8,000 officials from 981 government agencies and instrumentalities were listed on the 2016 report.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Amando Tetangco Jr., who received salaries and allowances of P15.9 million last year, topped the list.

He was followed by BSP deputy governors Nestor Espenilla Jr. (P12.28 million), Diwa Guinigundo (P12.25 million), and Vicente Aquino (P12.14 million); Government Service Insurance System President Robert Vergara (P9.74 million); Monetary Board Members Juan de Zuñiga (P8.45 million) and Felipe Medalla (P8.37 million); Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Teresita Herbosa (P8.3 million), BSP Assistant Governor Ma. Ramona Santiago (P8.29 million), and Monetary Board Member Valentin Araneta (P8.2 million).