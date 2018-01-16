Licuanan’s resignation signifies effectiveness of accountability policy

The resignation of Commission on Higher Education chair Patricia Licuanan shows the effectiveness of the administration’s firm policy against wasteful foreign travels by high officials and graft in government service. The purge will continue, whether officials like it or not.

Chairman Licuanan announced her resignation from her post on Monday morning, saying that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea called her over the weekend and asked her to resign as chairperson of CHED.

She declared in both defense and anguish: “While my term by law ends in July 2018, I have decided it is time to go. It has become obvious that there are persons determined to get me out of CHED by hurling false and baseless accusations against me in what appears to be a fishing expedition and well-orchestrated move in media.”

Media? The media’s duty, among other things, is to report the news of resignations and dismissals of public officials. We subscribe completely to the importance of accountability in public service, and the elimination of all waste of public money.

To her credit, Ms. Licuanan, although she denied all accusations against her, recognized that it was time for her to resign, because her continued presence in CHED was inimical to the interest of the institution.

Licuanan was earlier accused by Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta party-list Representative Jericho Nograles of going on several trips abroad. Nograles said Licuanan supposedly issued herself travel authorities.

She defended her foreign travels, saying that the trips opened more opportunities to enhance the quality of higher education in the country.

“My office provided copies of travel papers signed by the Senior Deputy Executive Secretary authorizing me to meet specific commitments in line with CHED’s internationalization mandate and allowing me to travel business class to avoid the recurrence of vertigo,” she said.

The issue could have gone to court had Ms. Licuanan desired, because there are always lawyers willing to pursue the most hopeless litigation challenge, given the right fee.

But there is such a thing as doing the right thing. Ms. Licuanan has commendably opted to do right by resigning her post. She rejected the usual and pathetic tack adopted by most officials to stick to their positions against both common sense and their personal dignity.

Such response is shameful for the concerned person and detrimental to public service. It is easy for the appointing authority to exact compliance by the simple expedient of cutting off funding to the office. Even so, some still persist in clinging to their posts.

Today, with DU30 now at the helm, accountability will not be denied. Every official in the executive branch and the bureaucracy is under watch for any instance of wrongdoing and abuse of office. Waste and graft will not be tolerated.

The big question is: Can the same kind of probity be demanded of the legislative and judicial branches of our government? This is a matter for their respective heads to address.

Finally, let’s take note that every public official has the option to resign from public office rather than be fired or dismissed. This is the more sensible and rational choice.

Resignation, ethicists have said, is a moral act.