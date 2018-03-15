LID’S OFF ON CAVITE CUISINE

Republic of Taste

The reputation of Cavite as “cradle of the Philippine Revolution” and the country’s “historical capital” has often placed its foodways in the shade.

But with culinary historian Ige Ramos’ The Republic of Taste, The Untold Stories of Cavite Cuisine, that oversight should be rectified and finally, proper recognition be given to a very interesting local table shaped by the province’s proximity to Manila and urbanization.

Philippine history itself – from the Galleon Trade, the events that led to the 1896 Revolution and the American Occupation – have also been important factors in the evolution of Cavite coastal cuisine, which Ramos has spent many years researching, writing, recipe testing, traveling through, conducting interviews and photographing. The result is a unique documentary and window into Caviteño lives.

Ramos, a native of Cavite, writes: “We, Caviteños, do not distinguish between food for the rich and food for the poor. What we have instead are food for the guests and food for the home. So, during fiestas, our bibingkoy, pancit pusit, tamales, bacalao and quesillo are not highlighted and instead, the standard kare-kare, mechado, morcon, and menudo are served, thereby keeping the guests ignorant of the true essence of what Caviteño food is all about.

“In this book, we celebrate the cuisine of Cavite, borne from history and terroir, democracy and independence, by featuring unpublished heritage recipes gathered from my own and other families in Cavite.”

“Cavite is a microcosm of what is happening in the Philippine food scene today. People are trying to rediscover culinary traditions that were there all along.”

The book is only available online and in hardcover format for Php1, 500. For more information, email ige.ramos@gmail.com or visit www.republicoftaste.ph