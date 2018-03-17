First word

FAKE news is on the front page again in the world’s biggest capitals.

Science magazine, in its issue of March 9, 2018, has published an ambitious and first-of-its-kind study by MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) researchers of social media and fake news.

Entitled “The Spread of True and False News Online,” the study runs for 11 pages and consists of 4,882 words. Its three authors are: Soroush Vosoughi1, Deb Roy and Sinan Aral, evidently Asians, or Asian-Americans, from the sound of their names.

The conclusions of the study are stunning and will dismay my colleagues here at The Manila Times, because we strive every day to bring to our readers and the nation a fair picture of the truth of events and developments.

“Lies spread faster than the truth,” says the study. Falsehoods almost always beat out the truth on Twitter, penetrating further, faster, and deeper into the social network than accurate information.

Need for a news ecosystem

This is reminiscent of Jonathan Swift, who said, “Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it.”

It is hyperbole, but it is a factual description of social media, according to the Science study.

The massive new study analyzes every major contested news story in English across the span of Twitter’s existence—some 126,000 stories, tweeted by 3 million users, over more than 10 years—and finds that the truth simply cannot compete with hoax and rumor. By every common metric, falsehood consistently dominates the truth on Twitter, the study finds: Fake news and false rumors reach more people, penetrate deeper into the social network, and spread much faster than accurate stories.

“It seems to be pretty clear [from our study]that false information outperforms true information,” said Soroush Vosoughi, a data scientist at MIT who has studied fake news since 2013 and who led this study. “And that is not just because of bots. It might have something to do with human nature.”

The study has already prompted alarm from social scientists. “We must redesign our information ecosystem in the 21st century,” writes a group of 16 political scientists and legal scholars, who published an essay in Science entitled: “The science of fake news.” (I have also gotten a copy of this essay.) The social scientists call for a new drive of interdisciplinary research “to reduce the spread of fake news and to address the underlying pathologies it has revealed.”

“How can we create a news ecosystem … that values and promotes truth?” they ask.

The new study suggests that it will not be easy. Though Vosoughi and his colleagues only focus on Twitter—the study was conducted using exclusive data that the company made available to MIT—their work has implications for Facebook, YouTube, and every major social network. Any platform that regularly amplifies engaging or provocative content runs the risk of amplifying fake news along with it.

Though the study is written in the clinical language of statistics, it offers a methodical indictment of the accuracy of information that spreads on these platforms. A false story is much more likely to go viral than a real story, the authors find. A false story reaches 1,500 people six times quicker, on average, than a true story does. And while false stories outperform the truth on every subject—including business, terrorism and war, science and technology, and entertainment—fake news about politics regularly does best.

Poe-Roque melodrama

I wish I had already read the Science study and related commentaries, when I stumbled yesterday on the exchange between Sen. Grace Poe and presidential spokesman Harry Roque on the subject of fake news and Poe’s ideas on how to stop it.

I would have passed on to them copies of my research, so their pronouncements on fake news would have been more informed and informative.

Roque has melodramatically announced that he will resign his Palace post if Congress passes the anti-fake news bill authored by Poe. He said Poe’s Senate Bill 1680 violates the freedom of expression and of the press under the 1987 Constitution.

“I promise, if one such law is enacted by Congress, I will resign from my post and I will sue before the Supreme Court to challenge its constitutionality,” he said.

Poe’s bill, which seeks to amend Sections 4 (B) and 7 of Republic Act 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, aims to prohibit government employees and officials from peddling “fake news” or “information that shall erode the reliability, accuracy and truthfulness accorded by the public to the government.”

According to Roque, the proposed law can “be unconstitutional because it contemplates restriction.”

Expect him to talk some more about this. He looks really serious about running for the Senate next year.

Fake news vs false news

Interestingly, Vosoughi et al rejected the use of the term “fake news” in their study. They prefer to use the term “false news.”

They wrote: “In our current political climate and in the academic literature, a ﬂuid terminology has arisen around “fake news,” foreign interventions in US politics through social media, and our understanding of what constitutes news, fake news, false news, rumors, rumor cascades, and other related terms. Although, at one time, it may have been appropriate to think of fake news as referring to the veracity of a news story, we now believe that this phrase has been irredeemably polarized in our current political and media climate.

“As politicians have implemented a political strategy of labeling news sources that do not support their positions as unreliable or fake news, whereas sources that support their positions are labeled reliable or not fake, the term has lost all connection to the actual veracity of the information presented, rendering it meaningless for use in academic classiﬁcation. We have therefore explicitly avoided the term fake news throughout this paper and instead use the more objectively veriﬁable terms “true” or “false” news. Although the terms fake news and misinformation also imply a willful distortion of the truth, we do not make any claims about the intent of the purveyors of the information in our analyses. We instead focus our attention on veracity and stories that have been veriﬁed as true or false.”

Media organizations likethe Times would be wise to take the cue from this study. Fake news in social media gained notoriety mainly by piggybacking on the prestige and reliability of mainstream news media. They have taken liberties with accuracy in what they report, and have hidden behind their anonymity as journalists. They do not employ the system of editing and fact-checking that are de rigueur in the editing and publication of reports.

