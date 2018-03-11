Life coaching and Cha Cacino of Art Attic Manila

One of my fondest moments with my father is our early morning rides to and from work. My father used the rather stressful Manila traffic as an excuse to truly get into the depths of what’s happening in his children’s lives and give sound advice.

My brother and I were fortunate enough to grow up with a father who is a coach by profession and as I write this article, I have come to realize just how that has impacted our own home life. My father has coached my brother and I through life and that has made all the difference.

Through the years, my dad has always spoken about his job with fondness – he says the greatest satisfaction from it is being able to pass down what he has learned from being in the Philippine Basketball Association for over 30 years to the youngins just starting in the league. My dad was a life coach even before I have come across the term.

Today, life coaching is a profession. As Google’s former CEO stated, “Everybody needs a coach, every famous athlete, every famous performer, has somebody who’s a coach, someone who can help them see themselves as others see them.”

It is having someone on your team, cheering you on, and helping you make wise decisions. A life coach is someone who constantly has your best interest at heart, encouraging you to see your real self, and be true to that person 24/7.

One such life coach living in Manila is Charissa ‘Cha’ Cacino, founder of Art Attic Manila.

Cha says, “Life coaching has grown to be a hugely successful form of talking therapy to the extent that it has helped turn people’s lives around. A life coach is someone that looks to empower others by helping them make, meet, and exceed goals in both their personal and professional lives.”

She then adds that the coaching process “addresses specific personal projects, business successes, general conditions and transitions in the client’s personal life, relationships or profession by examining what is going on now, discovering what your obstacles and challenges are and choosing a course of action to make life what you want it to be.”

Cha says further that coaching can help people who are going through difficult seasons and working together to overcome these challenges by focusing on overhaul of mindsets, attitudes, values, and beliefs.

“It is more of a partnership. Coaching for me is helping a person move forward to positive changes in the area of mindset translating them into concrete actions towards a goal,” she explains.

She was also inspired to begin Art Attic Manila Studio that fuses together her love for arts and crafts and her desire to counsel and motivate people.

The place aims to be a safe haven for people wanting to refocus in life, find their center, and move forward, “Art Attic is where people could gather, learn new crafts, make new friends, reconnect with oneself in a space that is comfortable and cozy.”

Life coaching is really about finding a positive partner who will propel you forward and for those going through difficult time.

Cha believes finding a life coach makes all the difference.

“Finding a life coach is probably the best choice of company you make. Your coach meets you where you are and will be your partner and supporter as you find your way out of crisis towards a life of potential,” she says.

